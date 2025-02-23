Nikola Vucevic Makes NBA History in Bulls-Suns
The Chicago Bulls have had undeniable talent over the years, bringing in guys like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic to build some solid rosters. While LaVine and DeRozan's time in Chicago has come to an end, Vucevic continues to shine with the Bulls.
Vucevic and the Bulls hosted the Phoenix Suns on Saturday afternoon, and it would end up being a historic outing for the 6-foot-10 center. With a defensive rebound just 1:30 into the game, Vucevic reached 10,000 career rebounds, becoming the 44th player in NBA history to reach this mark and just the fourth active.
Vucevic, 34, is averaging 19.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season. He has averaged double-digit rebounds in 11 of his 14 career seasons, including each of the last seven. The veteran big man will finish Saturday's matchup with 16 rebounds and 11 rebounds in a losing effort to the Suns.
Vucevic joining the likes of LeBron James, Andre Drummond, and DeAndre Jordan as the only active players to reach 10,000 career rebounds is an impressive feat with strong company, proving the consistent dominance from the Bulls big man.
While Vucevic was expected to be traded ahead of the February 6 deadline, the stretch five has been very valuable to the Bulls, especially as they continue to sit in Play-In Tournament position. Vucevic is an incredible talent, and reaching this historic feat is just another reminder.
