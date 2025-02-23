Nikola Vucevic Makes NBA History in Bulls-Suns

1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ rebounds!



Vooch just became the 44th player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career rebounds.



He is just the 4th-active player to reach this milestone (The others: LeBron James, Andre Drummond, DeAndre Jordan). pic.twitter.com/nvfmjwSPWk