Bulls News

Nikola Vucevic Makes NBA History in Bulls-Suns

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic reached a historic mark against the Phoenix Suns

Logan Struck

Feb 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) leaves the court after the game against the Miami Heat at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Feb 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) leaves the court after the game against the Miami Heat at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls have had undeniable talent over the years, bringing in guys like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic to build some solid rosters. While LaVine and DeRozan's time in Chicago has come to an end, Vucevic continues to shine with the Bulls.

Vucevic and the Bulls hosted the Phoenix Suns on Saturday afternoon, and it would end up being a historic outing for the 6-foot-10 center. With a defensive rebound just 1:30 into the game, Vucevic reached 10,000 career rebounds, becoming the 44th player in NBA history to reach this mark and just the fourth active.

Vucevic, 34, is averaging 19.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season. He has averaged double-digit rebounds in 11 of his 14 career seasons, including each of the last seven. The veteran big man will finish Saturday's matchup with 16 rebounds and 11 rebounds in a losing effort to the Suns.

Vucevic joining the likes of LeBron James, Andre Drummond, and DeAndre Jordan as the only active players to reach 10,000 career rebounds is an impressive feat with strong company, proving the consistent dominance from the Bulls big man.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9)
Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) grabs a rebound against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

While Vucevic was expected to be traded ahead of the February 6 deadline, the stretch five has been very valuable to the Bulls, especially as they continue to sit in Play-In Tournament position. Vucevic is an incredible talent, and reaching this historic feat is just another reminder.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report

Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News