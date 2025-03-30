Nikola Vucevic Makes NBA History in Bulls vs Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks traveled to face the red-hot Chicago Bulls on Saturday, as the Bulls were seeking their fifth straight win. While the record made the Mavericks appear the better team, Chicago's recent play made it hard to bet against them. However, Anthony Davis put on a show in his return to his hometown of Chicago.
Davis had 18 points and seven rebounds while Klay Thompson added 20 points in the Mavericks' 120-119 win over the Chicago Bulls. While Coby White extended his hot streak with a 25-point effort, Josh Giddey had his first poor performance since the All-Star break. As for veteran teammate Nikola Vucevic, his efforts made him NBA history in the process.
Following his 25-point and nine rebounds performance, Vucevic moved into 43rd all-time for most rebounds in NBA history, surpassing Red Kerr (10,092 rebounds). In terms of active players, Vucevic only trails LeBron James, Andre Drummond, and DeAndre Jordan.
Vucevic boasts a career average of 10.5 rebounds per game across 965 games. His highest per-game average came in the 2018-19 season, where he averaged 12.0 rebounds per game in his first All-Star season.
As Chicago emphasizes youth development, there's no telling if Vucevic will be with the Bulls next season. Regardless, the talented veteran center can still produce even at 34 years old. Over his last five games, he's averaged 17.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50% from beyond the arc.
