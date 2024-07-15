Nine-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Signs With New York Knicks
It was reported on Monday evening by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report that the New York Knicks and nine-year NBA veteran Cameron Payne had reached an agreement in free agency. Payne finished last season with the Philadelphia 76ers after beginning the year with the Milwaukee Bucks.
In his nine-year NBA career, Payne has spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Chicago Bulls, Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Still just 29 years old, Payne has a lot of experience for somebody his age.
A 14th overall pick by Oklahoma City in 2015, Payne has put together a nice career for himself as a reserve guard. Starting just 66 of his 405 career games, Payne has primarily been featured off the bench in his NBA career, which is almost certainly the role he will have in New York. In his 78 games between Milwaukee and Philadelphia last season, Payne averaged 7.4 PPG in 16.7 minutes per contest.
Converting on an impressive 39.0% of his shots from three-point range last season, Payne is a very capable shooter from beyond the arc, which should help New York in that category. Set to play off the bench behind Jalen Brunson, Payne likely will not play a ton with the Knicks, but could be one of head coach Tom Thibodeau's trusted veterans.
