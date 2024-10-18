Nine-Year NBA Veteran Urges Lakers to Trade for Bulls Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine may be starting his season with the Chicago Bulls, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be finishing his season with the team. The Bulls will likely still have a rebuilding plan, and if they follow through with that, they'll want to shed off LaVine's contract.
With that in mind, one former NBA veteran believes that the Los Angeles Lakers should still pursue a trade for the 2x NBA All-Star.
During an episode of FanDuelTV's Run It Back show, nine-year NBA veteran Chandler Parsons urged the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for Zach LaVine.
"I think they should," Parsons said. "I think he would help, I think they need shooting. When you've got wings like Dalton Knecht now, you've got Austin Reaves, you've got D'Lo, there are assets that would entice the Chicago Bulls."
If there's one thing the preseason showed for the Chicago Bulls, it's that Zach Lavine is really starting to look healthy again. Last season with the Bulls, it was the first time he averaged under 23 points since the 2018 season. In 2023, a healthy LaVine averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 49/38/85 shooting from the field.
"He can still play, he can still shoot, he's still athletic, he's bounced back from his surgery," Parsons said. "I think he would basketball-wise fit with the Lakers, it's just what are they willing to give up at this point."
There is plenty of time for Zach Lavine to prove his trade value before the NBA trade deadline. Expect him to put up big numbers for the Chicago Bulls as the season progresses.
