Thunder Star Gets Brutally Honest About Being 'Hurt' By Josh Giddey Trade to Bulls
The Chicago Bulls hold a significant optimism about the potential Josh Giddey has while filling a more substantial role than what he left with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded this summer.
The news of Giddey being traded was not easy for Chet Holmgren, his former star Thunder teammate, to process.
"I was f***ing hurt when I saw that Giddey wasn't going to be on our team with him anymore, we all rock with him, that's our dog, still is" Holmgren admitted on a recent episode of "Podcast P" with Paul George.
Holmgren is confident that Giddey will impress in his new role with the Bulls, saying, "He's going to go do great things in Chicago. We're excited for him."
Giddey was traded in exchange for Alex Caruso in a straight-up deal, meaning there were no draft picks or other players involved. Oklahoma City sees a lot of potential in what an elite defender like Alex Caruso can bring to the team.
"We're also excited to have AC on our team now," Holmgren said. "He's a great defender, he makes shots, he always makes winning plays, the right plays. That's the type of dude you want to play with. The dude that you know is going to go out there and everything he does is in the right spirit of what you want to do. It's going to be fun to play with him."
If Giddey can thrive with more offensive responsibility on a team that doesn't have a superstar like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Bulls will consider this deal a win.
As for the Thunder, it'll be a success if Caruso continues to be a reliable shooting threat who can provide tormenting on-ball defense while the team vies for title contention. Both outcomes seem to be realistic, making for a possible win-win deal.
