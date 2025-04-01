Oklahoma City Thunder Make NBA History vs Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA recently, winning nine of their last 12 games heading into Monday night, but unfortunately ran into a brick wall.
The Bulls were matched up against the league's top team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and were certainly outmatched. Oklahoma City jumped out to a 33-point lead at halftime and even led by as many as 43, finishing with a dominant 145-117 home win.
The Thunder are now 63-12 on the season, an incredible mark for such a young team.
On top of having a league-best 63 wins on the season, the Thunder are also an absurd 34-5 at home, and now have a historic record against Eastern Conference opponents.
With Monday's win over the Bulls, the Thunder have clinched the best single-season record by a West team against the East in NBA history at 28-1.
Oklahoma City has been historically impressive this season, and setting a new benchmark for best record against Eastern Conference opponents as a West team is very impressive. Of course, the East is in somewhat of a down year outside of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, but it stands as an impressive feat.
The Bulls suffering a 28-point loss amid a hot streak is certainly crushing, but nobody expected them to take on the powerhouse Thunder, and it resulted in a historic night for Oklahoma City.
Related Articles
Lonzo Ball's Injury Status for Bulls vs Thunder
New Report on Josh Giddey's Contract Demands
Massive Chicago Bulls vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report