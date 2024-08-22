Oklahoma City Thunder Star's Honest Feelings on Josh Giddey Trade to Bulls
On June 21, 2024, the Chicago Bulls officially traded Alex Caruso for OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey. It was a trade that completely shocked not only the NBA world but also the players on the Oklahoma City Thunder - including Chet Holmgren.
During the newest episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, Chet Holmgren shared his honest feelings on unexpectedly losing Josh Giddey during the offseason.
"I was f***ing hurt when I saw that Giddey wasn't going to be on our team with him anymore, we all rock with him, that's our dog, still is," Holmgren said. "He's going to go do great things in Chicago. We're excited for him."
While the OKC Thunder may have lost a playmaking guard in Giddey, they received an excellent defensive specialist in Alex Caruso. In Holmgren's eyes, Caruso is everything that defines a winning player.
"We're also excited to have AC on our team now," Holmgren said. "He's a great defender, he makes shots, he always makes winning plays, the right plays. That's the type of dude you want to play with. The dude that you know is going to go out there and everything he does is in the right spirit of what you want to do. It's going to be fun to play with him."
The combination of Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein on OKC will be phenomenal additions to the team. The Oklahoma City Thunder were already the first seed last season, but they're poised to be even better this upcoming season.
