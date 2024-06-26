Bulls News

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Shocking Mikal Bridges to New York Knicks Trade

The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets made a blockbuster trade

Dec 18, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) reacts after a foul call on his team during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade that will send star forward Mikal Bridges to the Knicks in exchange for a haul of draft assets. In his breaking news report on the deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote the following in a series of posts:

“The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle on a trade to send F Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks pay a steep price to land one of the league’s most coveted trade assets and the Nets get a massive haul to replenish assets and embark on a rebuild with mass cap space and future draft picks.”

Shortly after the news dropped, NBA veteran Patrick Beverley shared his reaction to the trade with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Depending on where he signs in free agency this summer, Beverley could certainly be seeing a lot of this revamped New York team. Finishing last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Beverley has been in the Eastern Conference since joining the Chicago Bulls in the 2022-23 season. Traded to Milwaukee after a brief stent with the Philadelphia 76ers, Beverley is now a free agent. 

