Patrick Beverley Reacts to Shocking Mikal Bridges to New York Knicks Trade
The New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade that will send star forward Mikal Bridges to the Knicks in exchange for a haul of draft assets. In his breaking news report on the deal, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote the following in a series of posts:
“The Brooklyn Nets have agreed in principle on a trade to send F Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick via Bucks, an unprotected pick swap and a second-rounder, sources tell ESPN. The Knicks pay a steep price to land one of the league’s most coveted trade assets and the Nets get a massive haul to replenish assets and embark on a rebuild with mass cap space and future draft picks.”
Shortly after the news dropped, NBA veteran Patrick Beverley shared his reaction to the trade with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Depending on where he signs in free agency this summer, Beverley could certainly be seeing a lot of this revamped New York team. Finishing last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Beverley has been in the Eastern Conference since joining the Chicago Bulls in the 2022-23 season. Traded to Milwaukee after a brief stent with the Philadelphia 76ers, Beverley is now a free agent.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan