Patrick Beverley's Caitlin Clark Statement Goes Viral
During a recent episode of his podcast, NBA guard Patrick Beverley created a list of the five players he believes have pushed the game of basketball forward the most.
Beginning his list with Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, Beverley cited the flash he brought to basketball. Next up on Beverley‘s list was Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who needs little explanation.
After some debate between LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Beverley landed on James for the third spot on his list, citing what the NBA’s all-time leading score has done off court, creating a business model for other athletes. Beverley then shifted to the WNBA, putting Caitlin Clark fourth on his list, and Candace Parker fifth.
On Clark, Beverley said, “What Caitlin Clark has done with female basketball, she's pushed the envelope. They're flying charter already. They're making it known, you got this stardom coming in, you got to take care of the WNBA."
There is certainly no arguing that Clark has already pushed the game of basketball forward in her short career. A legend at the collegiate level, Clark did some incredible things, and is now trying to carry that over to the professional level.
A list like this will always be controversial, because there are certainly other deserving players that Beverley did not mention, but it is also hard to argue against any of the names he listed.
