Patrick Beverley's Controversial Statement on Steve Kerr Benching Jayson Tatum

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr benched Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum

Joey Linn

Apr 9, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) reacts after scoring a basket in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum.
Apr 9, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley (21) reacts after scoring a basket in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
While USA Basketball won their first 2024 Paris Olympics game in convincing fashion, many disagreed with Steve Kerr's decision to bench Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics star played zero minutes in USA's win over Serbia, which is something Kerr admits will change as soon as next game, but that hasn't stopped the decision from being a major talking point.

Reacting to the idea that Tatum should head home from Paris after Kerr's decision to not play him against Serbia, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley said, "Nope. He has to stay a pro and his time will come. They won he won."

Speaking after the game, Kerr said of Tatum, "He handled it really well. I talked to him today before the game that it may play out this way just with Kevin coming back... But that will change. Jayson is gonna play. Every game will be different, based on matchups... I felt like an idiot not playing him, but in a 40 minute game you can't play more than 10... He'll be back out there next game."

Hosting a podcast for Barstool, Beverley recently signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC after a 12-year NBA career that included stops with the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Milwaukee Bucks.

With Tatum set to reenter the rotation in USA's next game against South Sudan, it will be interesting to see who loses minutes as a result. With a very talented roster, Kerr has to make difficult decisions with his rotations that could change on a game to game basis.

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

