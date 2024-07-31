Bulls News

Patrick Beverley Sends Message After Team USA vs. South Sudan

Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley sent out a message after this Paris Olympics game

Joey Linn

Jan 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Wells Fargo Center.
USA Basketball stayed perfect on the summer with a win over South Sudan on Wednesday. Moving to 2-0 in the Group Phase after a perfect 5-0 record in their Showcase Games, Team USA keeps getting better as the Paris Olympics continue.

Chicago native and former Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley has been hosting streams for Barstool and his Pat Bev Podcast during many of these Olympic matchups, but did not stream Wednesday's game between USA and South Sudan. Sending a message after the game, the former NBA guard joked he was glad to not have streamed this blowout game, as Team USA defeated South Sudan by a final score of 103-86.

This was an impressive performance for Team USA, as it showed a real level of improvement from their one-point Showcase Game win over South Sudan earlier this month. USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr made a starting lineup change in this game, moving Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis into the starting five, replacing Jrue Holiday and Joel Embiid.

Like Tatum was last game, Embiid was a DNP-CD in this win over South Sudan. With Bam Adebayo dominating off the bench, Kerr had no reason to go to Embiid, who likely knew he was not going to play before the game began. Finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds on 8/10 from the field, Adebayo was impressive off the bench.

Team USA's next game will come against Puerto Rico on Saturday.

