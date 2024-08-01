Patrick Beverley Sends Strong Kevin Durant, Team USA Message During Olympics
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant was unable to participate in USA Basketball's training camp or Showcase Games due to a calf injury. Returning to the court in Team USA's first Paris Olympics Group Phase game against Serbia, Durant led all scorers with 23 points on 8/9 shooting.
Following his dominant performance against Serbia with 14 points, three assists, and three steals against South Sudan, Durant continued his impressive play. This caught the attention of former Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley, who sent a strong message to everyone who had something to say about Team USA during their Showcase Games:
While Team USA had some close contests in their Showcase Games, they finished a perfect 5-0 to enter the Paris Olympics in good form. Getting Durant back, Team USA has looked unbeatable.
Beverley recently left the NBA to accept a contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv, but will continue hosting his Pat Bev Podcast for Barstool. Often sharing his thoughts on X, Beverley has been tuned into the Olympics and USA Basketball.
In his NBA career, Beverley faced Durant 29 times (including playoffs), winning 13 of those games. With a lot of respect for Durant, Beverley made sure to remind any USA Basketball doubters that the Suns star is back in the mix.
Team USA's next game will come on Saturday against Puerto Rico.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan