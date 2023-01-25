The Bulls are in the thick of things this NBA season, and Patrick Williams says they need to start playing their best basketball now.

The first half of the Chicago Bulls season has been one long rollercoaster ride, filled with more downs than ups. For a young guy like Patrick Williams, it's been a steep learning curve as he tries to see where he fits in the puzzle. With the second half of the season underway and the NBA Playoffs not that far out of reach, Williams knows that now is the time for him and the Bulls to get in a groove and really start putting it all together.

“This is the time of the season to get in a groove and really solidify the identity you’ve been building for the first part of the season,” said Williams.

The sixth seed in sight

Things have not gone according to plans this season. After a successful campaign last year, Chicago came into the 2022-2023 season with elevated expectations. But injuries, inconsistency, and form have all played their part, leaving the Bulls in 10th place with a 22-25 record.

However, despite their perplexing performances, the Bulls remain just four games from the sixth seed, which is currently held by the Miami Heat.

Williams believes that the key to turning things around is getting back to basics and keeping the defensive intensity up—something that has been going well for them, as they rank 12th in defensive rating.

"That goes for us as a team and for me as a player. Solidify who you are and what you do for the team, how you play the way you play," added Williams, who had an impressive double-double—his first of the season—of 18 points and ten rebounds in their 111-100 win over Atlanta on Monday.

Take advantage of the schedule

The Bulls had a tough schedule at the start of the season. Since then, it has gotten easier as the calendar moves on. Now is the perfect time for them to take advantage of their matchups, which include games against the Charlotte Hornets, the Orlando Magic, and the San Antonio Spurs—all teams with losing records.

For Williams and the rest of his teammates, now is when they need to rise to the challenge and make something out of this season. With a crucial stretch coming up, it's time for the Bulls to get into a groove and show what they're made of.

"So every game is the next big game for us, and every week is the next big week for us,” said Williams.