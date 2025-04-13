Paul George’s Brutally Honest Statement Before 76ers-Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers matchup against the Chicago Bulls for their final game of the 2024-25 season, a year that was nothing short of a disaster. After bringing in free agent forward Paul George in free agency, the hopes were high as they believed the All-NBA wing could form one of the league's best trios with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Instead, the 76ers find themselves with the fifth-best odds to select first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, but a fall outside of the top six would lead them to convey that selection to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Ahead of their contest against the Bulls, George spoke with the media and delivered a
“I think we were just in scramble all year. To be honest, I think we were just in scramble,” George said according to ClutchPoints. “One player comes in, one player goes out, and it was just that cycle all season long. I give Coach [Nick] Nurse a ton of credit for just picking up pieces, literally, and trying to figure this thing out as we were going throughout the year."
Embiid and rookie Jared McCain both played less than 25 games, while Maxey and George played less than 55 games each. "It was just no consistency in terms of lineups, personnel, and who was on the floor in general," George added.
A tough situation for Philadelphia heading into the offseason, with over $174 million in potential salary next season, the Sixers are in desperate need of that first-round pick to bolster their roster for next year and going forward.
