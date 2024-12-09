Bulls News

Paul George Sends Message to Promising Chicago Bulls Rookie

Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George sent a message to Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis

Farbod Esnaashari

Dec 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) looks on after the game against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
/ Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George may have never won an NBA championship, but he's been a huge role model to many of the modern young players.

One of those young players that George became a role model to is Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis. Even though Buzelis was a fan of George growing up, he made sure to stay locked in as the Bulls faced off against the 76ers. After the game, George gave the 20-year-old a message to keep moving.

"It was cool," Buzelis said. "On the court, I'm not friends with anybody. I talked to him after a little. He told me to, 'Keep pushing, you're special. Just keep moving.'"

It may seem like a minor moment, but for Buzelis, it was a big one. Buzelis tries to emulate Paul George in all of his workouts and what he does on the court. It's a moment that will pay it forward into the legacy of Paul George's career. These are the moments that define why players become favorites among other players.

"It means a lot," Buzelis said. "I try to instill his game into my workouts and I try to like emulate what he does on the court."

The Chicago Bulls may not have won against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, but Matas Buzelis had a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The Bulls' next opponent is the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

