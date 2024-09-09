Photo of Chicago Bulls Star and Major Celebrity Goes Viral Amid Relationship Rumors
Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig has been in the NBA for seven seasons. Debuting with the Denver Nuggets in 2017, Craig spent three seasons there before bouncing around the league a bit. Now with the Chicago Bulls, Craig appeared in 53 games (14 starts) for them last season.
Earlier this month a video of Craig and rapper Megan Thee Stallion went viral on social media. The two were in bed doing a TikTok challenge where couples answer questions about their relationship. The video has since been deleted, but it seemed to confirmed a relationship between the rapper and NBA star.
Fans have been interested for more information on this unexpected relationship since the initial video went viral. In a public appearance together at New York Fashion Week, Craig and Megan intensified the seemingly confirmed dating rumors.
“Megan Thee Stallion & Torrey Craig in New York,” Stallion Access on X captioned a picture of the two walking together.
This post went viral on X, tallying over 36,000 likes and 1.6 million views. Needless to say, fans are intrigued by this rumored relationship.
Craig shared an Instagram post over the weekend that included three photos where he is wearing the same outfit seen in the viral photo with Megan. While he did not share any photos of the two together, Craig was evidently with his rumored girlfriend in New York.
Like Craig, Megan also shared an Instagram post from her New York outing, but did not include any with her rumored boyfriend.
