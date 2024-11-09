Scottie Pippen’s Heartfelt Reaction to Making NBA History With Son

HISTORY! Scottie Pippen & Scotty Pippen Jr. are now the first father-son duo in NBA history to record a triple-double! ❤️



Pippen Jr. vs. Washington: 11 PTS, 11 AST, 10 REB, 2 TOV, 4/8 FGM, WIN



Full circle moment! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3CtImf5dEw