Scottie Pippen’s Heartfelt Reaction to Making NBA History With Son
Scottie Pippen saw immense success across his 17-year NBA career, especially in his 12 seasons as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Pippen earned seven All-Star nods, three All-NBA First Team selections, and won six NBA championships. When his career ended after the 2003-04 season, it seemed as if the Pippen name was done playing in the NBA.
However, that all changed when his son, Scotty Pippen Jr., joined the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2022-23 season and began his path of establishing himself as an NBA player. After working his way up in the G-League, Pippen Jr. has now established himself as a key rotational piece for the Memphis Grizzlies. And on this past Friday, Pippen Jr. made history alongside his father.
After posting 11 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds in a win over the Washington Wizards, Scottie Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr. became the first father-son duo to record a triple-double in NBA history.
In a post shared to his X account, Pippen shared the graphic from Bleacher Report saying "Proud to share this moment with my son."
While Pippen Jr. still has a long way to go to reach the heights his father did in the NBA, this is a historic moment given the accomplished father-son duos that have played in the association.
