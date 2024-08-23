Bulls News

Serena Williams Breaks Silence on Business Partnership With Michael Jordan

Tennis legend Serena Williams has partnered with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in a new business venture

Joey Linn

Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former tennis star Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet before hosting the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre.
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Former tennis star Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet before hosting the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Tennis legend Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all-time. Recently partnering with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on a new business venture, Williams teamed up with another one of the most iconic figures in sports history.

It was announced at the end of May that Williams and Jordan had partnered as co-owners of the Bulls legend's Cincoro Tequila brand.

“Cincoro has always been special to me because of the authentic friendships we’ve established around enjoying Cincoro and spending time together, designing it, experiencing it, and tasting it," Jordan said in a statement released at the end of May. "We are constantly striving for greatness, and now that we’re welcoming in some of my closest friends to the business, I’m looking forward to this next era of Cincoro alongside this all-star team.”

Addressing this partnership during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (h/t SPORTbible), Williams spoke on how it came together.

"So, Michael Jordan, he reached out,” Williams said. “I actually love the product and tasted it first. I love tequila in general, but I always thought tequila was for throwing it back, you know? I didn’t know you could sip on it. You can totally sip on this."

Williams added when asked about Jordan, "He has been very supportive... To be part of such an iconic person — I still want to be like Mike. I think everyone out there kind of wants to be like Mike, and that was me. To be one of the investors and on this team with what we’re doing, and we’re growing something very authentic and slow."

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News