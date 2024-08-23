Serena Williams Breaks Silence on Business Partnership With Michael Jordan
Tennis legend Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all-time. Recently partnering with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan on a new business venture, Williams teamed up with another one of the most iconic figures in sports history.
It was announced at the end of May that Williams and Jordan had partnered as co-owners of the Bulls legend's Cincoro Tequila brand.
“Cincoro has always been special to me because of the authentic friendships we’ve established around enjoying Cincoro and spending time together, designing it, experiencing it, and tasting it," Jordan said in a statement released at the end of May. "We are constantly striving for greatness, and now that we’re welcoming in some of my closest friends to the business, I’m looking forward to this next era of Cincoro alongside this all-star team.”
Addressing this partnership during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (h/t SPORTbible), Williams spoke on how it came together.
"So, Michael Jordan, he reached out,” Williams said. “I actually love the product and tasted it first. I love tequila in general, but I always thought tequila was for throwing it back, you know? I didn’t know you could sip on it. You can totally sip on this."
Williams added when asked about Jordan, "He has been very supportive... To be part of such an iconic person — I still want to be like Mike. I think everyone out there kind of wants to be like Mike, and that was me. To be one of the investors and on this team with what we’re doing, and we’re growing something very authentic and slow."
