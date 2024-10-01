Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks Silence on Josh Giddey Trade to Bulls
For years, it felt like Josh Giddey was going to be a big piece of the Oklahoma City Thunder's core lineup. When the team traded him to the Chicago Bulls, it was a shock not only to the fans, but also superstar player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Moments like these were a perfect illustration as to why.
During the Oklahoma City Thunder's media day, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a lengthy answer about Giddey getting traded to the Chicago Bulls for Alex Caruso.
"Bittersweet for sure," Alexander said. "Josh helped our team in amazing ways. Josh was my backcourt mate for quite some time too... Obviously, his special vision and size for his position... He will flourish and be who he's supposed to be in this league. I'm excited to see that."
While the Oklahoma City Thunder may have given up an important piece in Josh Giddey, they received some incredibly valuable assets in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein. Both players fit the mold perfectly in terms of being able to hustle, play defense, and put points on the board.
On the other side, Josh Giddey will be a fantastic fit for the Chicago Bulls as their starting point guard. He'll have the opportunity to fully flesh out his skills and show what he's truly capable of. Unfortunately, Giddey revealed that he still isn't 100% since the Olympics and that the debut would have to wait.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade