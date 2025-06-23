Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Michael Jordan in NBA History After Finals Game 7
The 2024-25 NBA season has officially come to a close, with the Oklahoma City Thunder becoming NBA champions and bringing the first title to the city after moving from Seattle. After a historic season and having the best record in the NBA, the Thunder, led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, held off the Indiana Pacers in Game 7.
While fans were upset to see Tyrese Haliburton go down with an Achilles injury early in the game, the Thunder trailed at halftime and fought off an Indiana team trying to pull off a win for their star player. However, Gilgeous-Alexander capped off his historic season with an NBA title and joined an NBA legend in the process.
Gilgeous-Alexander joined Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to win a scoring title, regular season MVP, and Finals MVP in the same season. Putting the stamp on one of the greatest guard seasons in NBA history, Gilgeous-Alexander is among the best to ever play.
He finished Game 7 with 29 points and 12 assists, despite having a poor shooting performance. There's no telling how the game would've gone had Haliburton been healthy, but the reality is the Thunder are on top and could create a dynasty similar to Jordan's Bulls.
Following Kevin Durant's blockbuster trade to the Houston Rockets earlier Sunday, there's no telling how much more change could be coming to the NBA this summer. Regardless, with as young a team as they are, the rest of the league will look to play catch-up with OKC.
