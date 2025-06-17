Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Michael Jordan in NBA History After Game 5
Tied at 2-2 after both teams walked away with wins in Indiana, the NBA Finals headed back to Oklahoma City for Game 5, with the winner set to take a crucial 3-2 lead in the series and set themselves up to win it all. With the Thunder being on their home court, they took advantage of that to avoid a 3-2 deficit going on the road.
Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, combining for 71 points, the Thunder held off the Pacers after their third-quarter comeback attempt to win 120-109. A historic game by Williams, it was also the case for the 2025 MVP in Gilgeous-Alexander, who joined one of the league's greats in NBA history.
With his 15th game of 30 or more points, Gilgeous-Alexander joined Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and Houston Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to do so in a single postseason. A list that doesn't even include the likes of LeBron James and Steph Curry, Gilgeous-Alexander's historic season continues.
Looking at Jordan's run in the 1992 postseason, where he accomplished this mark, he averaged an impressive 34.5 points per game and had 16 games of 30 or more points, with his highest being 56 against the Miami Heat.
Gilgeous-Alexander can match that mark of 16 games on Thursday, with the Thunder having a chance to close out the series in Indiana for Game 6 at 8:30 p.m. EST.
