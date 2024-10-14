Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to Josh Giddey's Instagram Post
The Chicago Bulls acquired Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason. Trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso, Chicago showed a lot of belief in Giddey.
Selected sixth overall by Oklahoma City in the 2021 NBA draft, Giddey appeared in 210 regular season games (all starts). Averaging 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in Oklahoma City, Giddey was a unique player that helped the Thunder in a lot of ways.
Not much of a shooting threat, Giddey became a less than ideal fit in Oklahoma City’s starting lineup, which led to him being moved to the bench for games five and six of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.
This move made it clear the Thunder could look to go a different direction with Giddey, but his relationship with his former teammates remains strong.
Making an Instagram post on Sunday, Giddey received a comment from his former backcourt partner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Via Gilgeous-Alexander: “😢”
Thunder forward Jaylin Williams also commented, writing, “miss you buddy”
Giddey clearly had a close relationship with his former teammates, even if the on-court fit become suboptimal towards the end of his time there. Now on a Bulls team that projects to put the ball in his hands a lot more, Giddey should have an opportunity to maximize his skillset.
