Shocking Reason for DeMar DeRozan Switching Teams Revealed
Just a few months ago, all signs pointed toward DeMar DeRozan remaining a Chicago Bull. The nature of free agency is volatile, and those times came to a reported abrupt end this week.
According to a report by Joe Cowley from the Chicago Sun-Times, DeMar DeRozan no longer wants to be a member of the Chicago Bulls. The reason for it though is arguably what's most fascinating - it's because the Bulls traded Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey. Here is the exact excerpt from Cowley's article.
"A source told the Sun-Times late Sunday night that the Alex Caruso-Josh Giddey trade was the final straw in DeRozan’s mind for any sort of return, as the 34-year-old will now use his free agency to shop elsewhere," Cowley said. "The hammer was dropped with Caruso being shipped out for Giddey, letting DeRozan know he was not in the Bulls’ plans moving forward and really no longer wanted to be."
For the past few seasons, DeMar DeRozan has arguably been the best player on the Chicago Bulls, even better than Zach LaVine. As a member of the Chicago Bulls, DeRozan averaged 25.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 50/34/87 shooting from the field. It's rare to see a player somehow play his best in the later stages of his career, but that's exactly what DeMar DeRozan did with the Chicago Bulls.
If this truly is the end for DeMar DeRozan on the Chicago Bulls, he'll definitely be one of the more positively remembered players in recent history. He may have never led the team to the promised land, but DeRozan played far better than anyone expected. DeMar DeRozan is now tied to potentially joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
