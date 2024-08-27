Six-Time NBA All-Star Makes Honest Statement on Playing Against Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is unlike any other player in NBA history. The 7-foot-4 phenom was dominant in his rookie season, and projects to only get better as his NBA career continues.
During a recent episode of the Club 520 podcast, six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan shared a story about facing Wembanyama last season in a Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls game.
“You see it now,” DeRozan said of Wembanyama’s ability. “Even like how he was playing in the Olympics. The way he just played in the championship game. He’s still a kid, bro… Now watch how he’ll be this year.”
On his matchup with Wembanyama last season, DeRozan said, “We played them this year, I swear I had a drive to the lane - I’m on one side of the key, he’s on the other side. I stopped for the layup and pulled it back out. He was on the other side of the key. I just knew he had the recovery length to be able to f—king block whatever I throw up. You just look him in the eyes and know he’s gonna be one of them ones, for sure.”
This is high praise for Wembanyama from one of the game’s established stars. Having spent three seasons with the Spurs, DeRozan also said Wembanyama will be able to benefit greatly from head coach Gregg Popovich.
