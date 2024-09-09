Six-Time NBA All-Star Reveals He Considered Joining Lakers
One of the most wanted free agents this summer was DeMar DeRozan, who left the Chicago Bulls in free agency. After weeks of conversations and negotiations, DeRozan agreed to join the Sacramento Kings despite a number of big name teams interested in him.
DeRozan was a recent guest on the Podcast P show, where he told Paul George that his decision to join the Kings came down to winning.
"I had to wait for what you were gonna do, first of all," DeMar DeRozan said to Paul George. "I had a hell of a time in Chicago. I was just looking for an opportunity just to win at a high level, wherever that would be. Everybody knew I'm in a place where I just want to win.
"[Sacramento] was showing real interest. When I stepped back and looked at it and analyzed the team, they have great players, great coach, and I just always remember the last couple years or them lighting the damn beam and winning."
Towards the end of the conversation, Paul George asks DeMar DeRozan what other teams he was looking at joining in free agency. DeRozan named four other teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Philly definitely was an option," DeRozan said. "Lakers was an option, always. Clippers was an option. And the Heat was an option. I'd say those teams, for sure, were real personal, legitimate options that I was considering.”
DeRozan signed a three-year, $77 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, where he'll team up with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
