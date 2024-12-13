Star Player Ruled OUT for Bulls-Hornets
The Chicago Bulls are in the middle of the Eastern Conference standings tonight, with them being one game back of the 8th seed and one game ahead of the 11th seed. Facing off against the Charlotte Hornets, tonight's contest will see some immediate changes to the current conference standings.
Despite an extended break between games with the NBA Cup playoffs happening, the Bulls saw several players end up on the injury report. Also, they saw Patrick Williams show some positive signs of progression to getting back on the court. With tip-off nearing, the Chicago Bulls announced that they will end into Friday's contest without one of their stars.
Center Nikola Vucevic is set to miss his first game of the season as he will be sidelined with an illness.
In 25 games this season, Vucevic has had a resurgent 2024-25 campaign with averages of 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 58.7/47.4/85.2 shooting splits. Despite recently turning 34, the two-time All-Star is putting up his best numbers since arriving to the Windy City.
With his absence, Chicago will look toward fifth-year forward/center Jalen Smith to fill in for Vucevic. Smith has averaged 8.0 points and 5.1 rebounds in 22 appearances for the Bulls.
A rather available player, Friday will be Vucevic's first missed game since April 12th of last season in Chicago's 129-127 win over the Washington Wizards.
