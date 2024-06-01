Surprising Chicago Bulls Trade News Revealed
It is no secret that the Chicago Bulls are looking to trade Zach LaVine this summer; however, due to his contract, it seems the Bulls may have to take back much less than they initially hoped.
In a recent mailbag article, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago was asked if the Bulls are content not dealing LaVine, and answered the following:
"Content may be the wrong word, and I do get the sense both sides are motivated to make something work this offseason. I don’t think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they’re open to more possibilities than before. More to the point: I’ve reported before what their asking price was---All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both---and my sense is that it has dropped significantly."
Johnson added, "As I’ve said from the beginning regarding this situation: This is like a relationship that has run its course. And you’re right: Both sides have remained very professional to this point, and I expect that to continue. But the desire from both sides to make a change has grown."
This is somewhat of a surprising development, because while LaVine's contract is not desirable, he is still a talented scoerer who could help a lot of teams. That said, this is one of the ways the new CBA has impacted the trade market.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan