Bulls News

Surprising Chicago Bulls Trade News Revealed

The Chicago Bulls are in a tough spot with Zach LaVine

Joey Linn

Dec 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Houston Rockets at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 26, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half of an NBA game against the Houston Rockets at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It is no secret that the Chicago Bulls are looking to trade Zach LaVine this summer; however, due to his contract, it seems the Bulls may have to take back much less than they initially hoped.

In a recent mailbag article, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago was asked if the Bulls are content not dealing LaVine, and answered the following:

"Content may be the wrong word, and I do get the sense both sides are motivated to make something work this offseason. I don’t think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they’re open to more possibilities than before. More to the point: I’ve reported before what their asking price was---All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both---and my sense is that it has dropped significantly."

Johnson added, "As I’ve said from the beginning regarding this situation: This is like a relationship that has run its course. And you’re right: Both sides have remained very professional to this point, and I expect that to continue. But the desire from both sides to make a change has grown."

This is somewhat of a surprising development, because while LaVine's contract is not desirable, he is still a talented scoerer who could help a lot of teams. That said, this is one of the ways the new CBA has impacted the trade market.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.