Three-Team NBA Trade Idea Lands Celtics $60 Million Star Center
The NBA offseason has slowed down, especially with major free agents already off the board and on to their new or former teams. In addition, several players found new homes via the buyout market, such as Marcus Smart heading to the Los Angeles Lakers and Bradley Beal joining the LA Clippers. Even though player movement has slowed down, that doesn't mean it's over.
Last offseason, the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves struck a blockbuster trade in early October to send Karl-Anthony Towns to the Big Apple. There's no telling if another trade of that magnitude could happen again that late in the offseason, but a three-team trade idea involving the Boston Celtics could see them sure up that center position for next year.
Three-Team NBA Trade Idea
While the Celtics acquired Anfernee Simons this offseason in the Jrue Holiday deal, holding onto him might not make sense if they aren't willing to pay him an extension. After losing Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet, and likely Al Horford this offseason, Boston could look to acquire a veteran star center to fill the void.
Boston Celtics receive: Nikola Vucevic (via CHI)
Chicago Bulls receive: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (via MEM), 2026 2nd swap via LAC or MEM (via MEM), 2029 2nd via POR (via MEM)
Memphis Grizzlies receive: Anfernee Simons (via BOS)
To be technical, a deal like such could not be completed until early September, when Anfernee Simons is allowed to be traded due to the recently traded player restriction.
Why This Deal For Boston?
Looking at this deal from the eyes of Boston, it's clear they need some help at the center position. Even though they won't be championship contenders next year with Jayson Tatum sidelined, the Celtics will still be competitive with Jaylen Brown and Derrick White leading the way.
Vucevic is coming off his best season since being dealt to the Chicago Bulls, and the Celtics could mold him into a stretch big who can provide rebounding going forward. With Vucevic set to expire after the 2025-26 season, the Celtics likely have a chance to ink him to a team-friendly deal with the opportunity to compete for an NBA title.
Why This Deal For Chicago?
When it comes down to it, the Bulls aren't in a position of leverage to move off Vucevic. With him being expiring, teams will be hesitant to give up much at all for Vucevic when they can take their chances at landing him in free agency in 2026.
Given Chicago hasn't gotten much draft capital in their recent deals for their core players, landing two second-round picks and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seems like fair value. While Simons is the better player than Caldwell-Pope at this point in their careers, he doesn't make sense for Chicago due to Coby White's need for an extension.
Why This Deal For Memphis?
The Grizzlies could very well head into the season with the current roster they have, relying heavily on players like Jaylen Wells, GG Jackson, and rookie Cedric Coward to fill in the gaps offensively left by Desmond Bane's departure. However, bringing in Simons at a cheap price like such could be worth the investment, even if it's just a one-year rental.
The Simons-Morant backcourt defensively won't be the best fit, but both players can create their own shots offensively. Adding Simons would allow for the Grizzlies to have a strong offensive guard on the court at all times, with Scotty Pippen Jr. and Ty Jerome being the others. Going up against tough defensive teams like Houston and OKC, Memphis will need any offense it can get.
