Tom Thibodeau's Former Bulls Star Reacts to Knicks Firing

One of Tom Thibodeau's former Chicago Bulls players backed up his long-time coach after he was fired.

May 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Under the leadership of Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls were perennial playoff teams. With the Knicks, most recently, Thibodeau coached them to four playoff appearances in five seasons, with an Eastern Conference Finals berth back in May. He took home a Coach of the Year award in 2021.

With the Bulls, Thibs was also a Coach of the Year in 2011, getting them to the Eastern Conference Finals in that same season. He was the coach of numerous Chicago playoff teams, but like his time in New York, his tenure ended in a firing.

Taj Gibson, a long-time NBA veteran, had the opportunity to play under Thibodeau on three different teams. The 39-year-old was a player for Thibs on the Knicks, Bulls, and Minnesota Timberwolves. The two have shared many playoff runs together, and have grown a special bond over the years.

After the Knicks let Thibodeau go, Gibson took to social media to defend his former coach. The veteran, now an unrestricted free agent, posted on his Instagram story, having Thibs' back amid chatter regarding his dismissal. Many have debated whether or not he deserved to be fired.

"Charge it to the game!!!" Gibson said. "Proud of Thibs, through all the bulls**t!! Never pointed fingers, just worked and worked!!! [Too] many bad takes!!! But hey, it’s the 😎 business!!! Accountability!!!”

Gibson spent this past season with the Charlotte Hornets. The center has averaged 8.4 points and 5.7 rebounds across 16 seasons, including roughly eight with the Bulls and just under four with the Knicks.

JED KATZ

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

