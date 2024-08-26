Two-Time NBA All-Star Gets Honest About Eventual NBA Retirement
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has put together a very solid NBA career. A two-time NBA All-Star, Vucevic made his first All-Star game in 2019 with the Orlando Magic, and another in 2021 which was the season he was traded to Chicago.
During a recent interview with Meridian Sports (translated to English via HoopsHype), Vucevic got honest about his eventual retirement, admitting the end of his NBA career is not far away.
“I’m aware that I’ve been in the NBA for 13 years, and that the end isn’t far away,” Vucevic said. “I don’t believe I’ll play another 13 years, but I have two more years with Chicago, and after that, I’d like to play two more.”
Vucevic will turn 34 years old one day after Chicago’s season opener. In his conversation with Meridian Sports, Vucevic said he believes he can remain at a high level for four more seasons, and will reevaluate after that.
“I think I can continue at a high level for that long, and after that, we’ll see,” Vucevic said. “I’m not thinking much about it right now. I feel great, I’m enjoying the game, and my sons are becoming a bigger motivation—they’re older now and more aware of what I do, they come to practices and games. I want them to remember that I played and that I was involved in basketball at a high level.”
On how he wants to be remembered after retirement, Vucevic added, “I’d like people to remember me for who I was, for my achievements, and not for being past my prime. I want to be the one to say, ‘Thank you,’ when it’s time to go.”
