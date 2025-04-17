Tyler Herro's Honest Statement After Heat-Bulls Play-In Game
In a win-or-go-home play-in tournament game, the Miami Heat dominated the Chicago Bulls for a 109-90 victory. The Heat are now heading to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday to determine the final Eastern Conference playoff spot, while the Bulls have officially finished their 2024-25 campaign.
In their wire-to-wire win on Wednesday night, the Heat were led by star guard Tyler Herro with 38 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 13-19 shooting from the field, 3-7 from beyond the arc, and 9-10 from the free-throw line.
Herro has been on a tear, scoring 20+ points in 11 consecutive games now, and even reached that mark in just the first half against the Bulls. In the first half, Herro dropped 23 points on perfect shooting from the field, leading Miami to as much as a 25-point lead.
After the game, Herro talked about the tone he wanted to set with his incredible first half.
"Just come out in attack mode," Herro said. "We had a couple days off since the last game, we really prepared leading up to tonight. Myself, my teammates, the coaching staff, we were really putting in a lot of work, and it paid off. We got one more to go, job's not done, just to get into the playoffs."
Herro and the Heat have a legitimate chance to take down the Hawks on Friday to advance to the playoffs, although they would certainly have their hands full in the first round of the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers.