Tyrese Haliburton Makes NBA History in Bulls-Pacers
The Chicago Bulls traveled to Indiana to face the Pacers on Sunday, a contest between one team trying to drop in the standings and another trying to contend in the Eastern Conference yet again after making the conference finals last year.
For the Bulls, Josh Giddey entered this game on an amazing stretch since the All-Star break, averaging 23.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. While you'd imagine he'd be the top playmaker in this matchup, that honor goes to Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton. Like Giddey, Haliburton has also been playing well since the All-Star break and it resulted in him making history against Chicago.
Haliburton made NBA history by becoming the first player to record 500 assists in a season before reaching 100 turnovers. As mentioned, Haliburton is one of the top playmakers in the NBA, averaging 11.4 assists per game over his last five contests. With the Pacers ranking fifth in the league in assists, he's also helped drive a Top 10 offense in the league.
Going forward this season, Haliburton will look to return to his 2023-24 form, where before last year's All-Star break, he was averaging 21.8 points and 11.7 assists per game. With the Eastern Conference being as top-heavy as it is, a favorable draw could line up a return to the conference finals for Indiana.
Following Sunday's contest, the Bulls and Pacers will meet again on March 10th when Indiana travels to Chicago for their final matchup of the regular season.
