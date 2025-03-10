Tyrese Haliburton's Final Injury Status for Bulls-Pacers
The Indiana Pacers have lost their last two games, both against the Atlanta Hawks, and now head into a big matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. The Bulls have found a rhythm lately, winning two consecutive games, but have a tall task ahead of them against the Pacers.
The Pacers sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-27 record, mostly led by their star duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.
Unfortunately for the Pacers, they will be without half of their standout tandem against the Bulls on Monday. The Pacers have ruled out Tyrese Haliburton due to a left hip flexor strain.
Haliburton missed Indiana's last two games, as the Pacers are now 0-3 when he sits this season. The Pacers are a much different team without their two-time All-Star on the court, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, but seemingly steps up his game even more against the Bulls. In three wins over Chicago this season, Haliburton averaged 18.7 points and 11.0 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field and 56.3% from beyond the arc.
With Haliburton sidelined, the Bulls have a great opportunity to pick up their third consecutive win and bolster their playoff chances as they sit in tenth place in the East.
The Bulls and Pacers are set to face off at 8 p.m. EST in Chicago on Monday.
