Tyrese Haliburton's Final Injury Status for Bulls-Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have announced Tyrese Haliburton's status against the Chicago Bulls

Mar 4, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made shot in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made shot in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers have lost their last two games, both against the Atlanta Hawks, and now head into a big matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday. The Bulls have found a rhythm lately, winning two consecutive games, but have a tall task ahead of them against the Pacers.

The Pacers sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 35-27 record, mostly led by their star duo of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

Unfortunately for the Pacers, they will be without half of their standout tandem against the Bulls on Monday. The Pacers have ruled out Tyrese Haliburton due to a left hip flexor strain.

Mar 4, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Haliburton missed Indiana's last two games, as the Pacers are now 0-3 when he sits this season. The Pacers are a much different team without their two-time All-Star on the court, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, but seemingly steps up his game even more against the Bulls. In three wins over Chicago this season, Haliburton averaged 18.7 points and 11.0 assists, shooting 54.8% from the field and 56.3% from beyond the arc.

With Haliburton sidelined, the Bulls have a great opportunity to pick up their third consecutive win and bolster their playoff chances as they sit in tenth place in the East.

The Bulls and Pacers are set to face off at 8 p.m. EST in Chicago on Monday.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

