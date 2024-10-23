Updated Zion Williamson Status for Bulls vs Pelicans Revealed
The Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans face off tonight in their season openers against one another. There has however been an update to who will be available in tonight's matchup, and it's a big name.
The New Orleans Pelicans have now officially listed Zion Williamson as out of action for tonight's game, according to senior NBA insider Chris Haynes. He was originally listed as questionable due to a non-Covid illness and was a game-time decision but has now been upgraded to missing tonight's game due to the same illness.
This is an unfortunate turn of events for fans of basketball in general as Zion is one of the league's most exciting players to date. However, the sting hits a little harder for Pelicans' fans as they have been waiting to see their star player return to action tonight. Although Zion has been dealing with injuries for some time, many within the Pelican's camp are faithful in his strong return. The Pelicans still have Brandon Ingram as available and Dejounte Murray as questionable.
In Zion's last five games against the Bulls he has averaged 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists on 61.8/0/68.3 shooting splits. The Pelicans will surely be missing the contributions of Zion tonight.
The Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans take the court at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
