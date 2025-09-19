Bulls News

What's Next for Chicago Bulls After Josh Giddey's $100 Million Deal?

After signing Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100 million contract, what's next for the Chicago Bulls ahead of next season?

Matt Guzman

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are still searching for a way into Eastern Conference contention, even after their latest roster move.

Following a months-long standoff, Josh Giddey agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal to return to the Bulls last Tuesday, making him the highest-paid player on a team with just two playoff berths in the last 10 seasons.

He now hopes to be a needle-mover in Chicago.

What's Next for Giddey, Bulls?

Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals over 70 games in his debut season with the Bulls, becoming the second Bull to average at least 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in a single season (Michael Jordan).

Per the Bulls: "Giddey’s impactful season was also highlighted by historic single-game performances, including becoming the first NBA player with a stat line of 15 points, 10 rebounds, 17 assists, and eight steals in a game (at LAL, 3/22)."

Prior to Giddey's signing, Bulls vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas spoke on the state of his team. In his address, he urged fans to have patience. It wasn't well received.

"I'm asking fans for patience because we're in first year of (a) transition," he said. "I thought that the way we finished the year shows some promise ... to finish 15-5 isn't a victory lap, but I think there are some positives."

Last season, the Bulls finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and dropped the first game of the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament to mark a third straight season of failing to advance beyond the tourney.

Perhaps that's what spurred Karnišovas' comments.

"We will look at every opportunity to improve this roster," he said, "but I think we took the right steps with this group, and I think we're on the right path."

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum
Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) brings the ball upcourt against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

As the Bulls look to make said improvements, Giddey was an important step. Chicago making him the anchor for the offense by way of a four-year commitment is certainly a step in the right direction, but with trade rumors swirling about both Ayo Dosunmo and Patrick Williams, more work lay ahead.

If Giddey does end up becoming a needle-mover for the Bulls, it could serve as a catalyst to drive other stars to the Windy City.

