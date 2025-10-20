Who Will Chicago Bulls Turn To After Coby White Injury Announcement?
The Chicago Bulls received some unfortunate news on the injury front on Monday morning, just over 48 hours before their season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The team announced that point guard Coby White won’t be ready for the start of the regular season and that the 25-year-old breakout star is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks' time.
Coach Billy Donovan had previously suggested during the preseason that Wednesday’s opener was White’s targeted return date, and there had even been some hope that White would have been able to return for the Bulls’ preseason finale against the Minnesota Timberwolves last Thursday.
The silver lining to Wednesday’s announcement is that White has resumed on-court activity and is “continuing to make progress in his ramp up phase for a right calf strain.” However, with at least two weeks separating White from a potential return, the Bulls are going to need to receive his contributions by committee for the start of the season.
Who Will Step Up In White’s Absence?
Perhaps one reason why White’s early-season absence doesn’t feel as daunting as it may have in years past is because of the flashes of potential superstardom shown by the Bulls’ second-year standout forward and 2024 No. 11 overall pick Matas Buzelis.
The 21-year-old Lithuanian-American, a native of Chicago, averaged 17.6 points in five preseason appearances. He shot at least 54.5 percent from the field in four of those games, while making at least two three-pointers in each. With the starting lineup down a 20+ point per game scorer in White, Buzelis is poised to continue his eye-popping start into the regular season.
Guards Tre Jones and Ayo Dosunmu will each see a minutes increase while White is out, and each player will likely get some starts at the two guard position as they did this preseason. Jones especially appears poised to step up after shooting 80 percent from the field in two of his four preseason appearances.
Given Billy Donovan’s affinity for using guard-heavy lineups, the more consistent of the pair could become more prominent in the rotation when White returns.
Josh Giddey will also see increased responsibility in the starting point guard role without his backcourt teammate, White, alongside him to relieve some pressure. However, given the fact that Giddey nearly averaged a triple-double down the stretch last season, the Australian star can probably handle the task.