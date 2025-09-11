Why Josh Giddey Hasn't Signed His $100 Million Contract With Chicago Bulls
The wait is finally over between the Chicago Bulls and Josh Giddey, as after over two months of free agency, the two sides have agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract to bring him back to the team. Giddey was acquired in a swap with the Oklahoma City Thunder for Alex Caruso in 2024, with Caruso going on to play a critical part in their championship team.
As reports indicated through this process, the Bulls appeared to be looking for a deal in the $20 million range annually, while Giddey and his camp were looking for a $30 million range instead. The $25 million annual average finds them in the middle, but the deal has yet to put pen to paper. Why is that?
Why Josh Giddey Hasn't Signed His Deal?
With today's technology, Giddey could be anywhere in the world and sign his new four-year contract by using electronic signatures. However, the Bulls guard wants to come do it in person, with Bulls insider K.C. Johnson reporting that Giddey is flying in from Australia this week to sign the deal in person. Johnson went on to elaborate on that reasoning.
"He's technically only agreed to terms, he has not actually signed the contract and here's why," Johnson said. "He wants to do it in person; he's on his way in from Australia. He's going to be in the Advocate Center in a couple of days I'm told to sign the contract in person, which is always a good touch."
Even though the future of Giddey in Chicago was uncertain amid these negotiations, the Bulls couldn't pass up letting the talented guard go, who nearly averaged a triple-double after the All-Star break last season.
"It could be faxed over to him and signed, however you do it these days, DocuSigned," Johnson added. "The fact that he wants to do it in the Bulls building, flying all the way from Australia, I think, is significant and a nice little cap-stone to these long and sometimes tedious negotiations."
Now, Giddey will get to be around the team and potentially fellow teammates to celebrate his new lucrative extension. While there are polarizing opinions on the deal, $25 million a year for a quality starting point guard in the NBA is a good value given how the salary cap continues to rise.
With Giddey's extension now done, the Bulls can pivot their focus entirely to the 2025-26 season, before they have to go through this all again with Coby White as he's on track to enter unrestricted free agency in 2026.