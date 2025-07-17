Yuki Kawamura Reveals Major Goal With Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Summer League guard Yuki Kawamura doesn't just have fans in the US cheering for his success, but has the entire backing of Japan rooting for him to earn his place in the NBA next season. One of just two Japanese-born players in the NBA (the other being LA Lakers forward Rui Hachimura), Kawamura became a fan favorite last season with the Memphis Grizzlies.
With the Grizzlies not bringing him back, Kawamura joined the Bulls for the Summer League and has had some impressive performances so far. On top of the highlight reel plays, he posted 15 points and 10 assists off the bench in the team's win over the Indiana Pacers. However, the 5-foot-8 guard has his eyes set on one major goal heading into next season.
“I believe I still can play in the NBA,” Kawamura said after the Bulls were defeated by the Raptors. “I want to get a contract — two-way, whatever. I just want to get a contract.”
Kawamura's size definitely puts him at a disadvantage, but it's clear he can bring value as a playmaker and as a scorer if needed. Bulls Summer League coach Billy Donovan III shared after the Raptors' loss that Kawamura does a good job of slowing the game down for the team, even if it seems like he's playing fast.
Now, whether that opportunity comes with Chicago or not, Kawamura will look to capitalize on the rest of his Summer League opportunity to showcase to teams around the league why he deserves to hang around.
