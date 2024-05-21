Bulls News

Zach Edey Gets Honest About Playing for Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft

Joey Linn

Purdue's Zach Edey bites onto his jersey after the Boilermakers' loss to Connecticut in the men's NCAA Tournament championship game.
Purdue's Zach Edey bites onto his jersey after the Boilermakers' loss to Connecticut in the men's NCAA Tournament championship game. / Grace Hollars / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Chicago Bulls have the 11th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Purdue center Zach Edey is projected most places to land a bit later in the draft than Chicago will be making their first selection, but the big man was still asked about the Bulls when speaking with the media recently.

When asked about Chicago's backup center situation, and if he would be looking to start right away, Edey said, "It's the NBA, there's always - there's a ladder you gotta climb. You can't come in and expect to have a role immediately, you gotta earn the role. You gotta go in and practice. You gotta play hard, you gotta earn your minutes. That's how the NBA is... I will take any role I can get and work my way up. That's how it's supposed to be.

When asked if he could see himself playing in Chicago, Edey said, "For sure. It's amazing."

As previously mentioned, Edey is expected to go a bit later than where Chicago will be drafting at 11th, but anything can happen in the NBA Draft, as there are always surprises each year when it comes to players being selected earlier or later than initially projected.

Edey is an interesting prospect, and somebody that could certainly help bolster the frontcourt of a lot of different NBA teams.

