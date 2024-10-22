Zach LaVine Gets Honest Potential Hardship With Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls will be one of the most volatile teams in the NBA this season. Not from a chemistry or drama standpoint, but more so from the potential of a complete roster change. There is a solid chance that who the Bulls are on opening night will not be anywhere near who they are at the end of the season.
One of those expected in that changeover is two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine. LaVine has been no stranger to a barrage of trade rumors that likely won't end during the season. Despite that, he's in a good mindset to handle whatever lies ahead.
During an interview with Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, LaVine opened up on the potential hardships the Chicago Bulls may face in the upcoming season.
“That’s going to be part of the season,” LaVine said. “Everything isn’t going to be perfect. I think we’re going to hit a rough patch. I think we’re going to hit some adversity. I can speak for myself, I’m in a good mindset that I think I’ll be fine with being able to play through the waves and the roller-coaster ride and just stay level-headed.”
In all likelihood, there is a good chance that Zach LaVine gets traded in the middle of the season, assuming that it's what both LaVine and the Bulls still want. For him to enter the season with that willingness to do his best in a time of uncertainty, speaks volumes to how professional Zach LaVine truly is.
