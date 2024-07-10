Zach LaVine Gives Three Word Message Amid Trade Rumors
For the past few months, Zach LaVine's name has been dragged through every single trade rumor imaginable. So much so, that somehow LaVine's trade value has completely plummeted without saying a single word. Now, he's finally broken his silence during the offseason rumors.
"Stay present 🔒 in."
While LaVine's message feels very vague and cryptic, it seems to be alluding to all the trade rumors his name has been mentioned in. LaVine seems to be insinuating that he's flushing out all the noise and remaining committed to rehabbing and getting back on the court.
Just last week, LaVine's agent RIch Paul blasted the messiness of LaVine's potential departure from the Chicago Bulls.
“I want to make this clean and clear: This whole idea that Zach has been anything but professional in this situation is false," Paul said. "This guy has played hurt. He has represented the franchise with class. A lot has taken place during his time with the Bulls and he’s taken the high road every time,” Paul said by phone. “Does every player get frustrated at times? Yes. But Zach has been the ultimate professional and deserves better."
Despite DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso's departure, the Zach LaVine saga in Chicago still hasn't come to an end. His name was the very first mentioned among trade rumors, but the Bulls can't seem to find a viable suitor. If a trade doesn't happen before this offseason is over, expect things to get far messier.
