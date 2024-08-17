Zach LaVine Goes Viral With Workout Footage Amid Trade and Injury Drama
This offseason has not been kind to Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine. Numerous times throughout the offseason, LaVine's name has been mentioned as an untradeable contract with negative value due to his salary and injury history. LaVine remained relatively quiet through it all, but will occasionally make a subtle statement to his detractors.
LaVine went on Instagram and TikTok to post footage of himself dunking that was very reminiscent of one of his slam dunk contest moments. Needless to say, it immediately went viral on the internet. Aggregator accounts posted the video on Twitter, where it received 12,000 likes and 573,000 views in 24 hours.
Zach LaVine didn't say anything in the video, but it was very clear that a message was made in it. LaVine wanted to make sure that everyone knew he was healthy and still capable of the amazing feats that made him famous.
The latest word from Chicago Bulls insiders was that Zach LaVine's value around the league was such a negative that the Bulls would have to trade an asset along with him to get a deal done. The team apparently couldn't find any suitors so they'll likely be keeping him as the NBA season begins. However, there is still a solid chance that the Chicago Bulls trade LaVine mid-season as they repair his value.
