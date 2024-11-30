Zach LaVine Makes Chicago Bulls History vs Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls put up a tremendous fight against the Boston Celtics on Friday night before ultimately falling in the fourth quarter, but Bulls guard Zach LaVine made history in the process.
LaVine passed Kirk Hinrich and set the Bulls franchise record for made three-pointers tonight. LaVine now leads the leaderboards with 1,050 three-pointers made for the franchise. It's a shocking statistic when considering that LaVine has only been on the Bulls for 8 seasons. Other players in the top 5 in order are Kirk Hinrich, Coby White, Ben Gordon, and Scottie Pippen.
LaVine had a big night against the Celtics, but it ultimately wasn't enough. The Bulls guard put up 29 points, 1 assist, and 1 rebound on 50/36/100 shooting from the field. The Bulls scored enough points to win, putting up 129 points, but they couldn't play enough defense to win.
With the loss against the Celtics, the Chicago Bulls are eliminated from advancing in the NBA Cup. Their tournament fate hinged on the game against the Celtics, but that's a very tough task for this Bulls team.
The Chicago Bulls are now 8-13 on the season, good for the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. Shockingly, they're still only 2.5 games behind the 5th and 6th seeds. Regardless, the team is clearly not good enough to make a big playoff splash.
