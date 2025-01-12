Zach LaVine Makes Chicago Bulls History vs Sacramento Kings
The Chicago Bulls are widely expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline, and the team may currently possess one of the biggest available difference makers. Two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine was widely deemed un-tradable during summer, but is now amid a strong season that could be turning the heads of contenders.
On Sunday, LaVine turned in another strong performance, finishing with 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and five made threes against the Sacramento Kings.
This performance made Bulls history, as LaVine is now the first Chicago player to tally that line in a game more than once (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead). Michael Jordan and Nikola Vucevic are the only other Bulls players to do it at all.
This is just one way LaVine joined Jordan on a historic Bulls list. With his sixth-straight 30-point game, LaVine is moving up this list that Jordan resides at the top of.
Via Bulls: “Zach with ANOTHER 30-piece today. Six straight 30-point games for Flight 8.”
LaVine is aware he is attempting to chase down a very impressive record.
Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “Last game, LaVine became 3rd Bull in franchise history with at least 5 straight 30-point games. He joined DeMar DeRozan, who did it once, and Michael Jordan, who did it 28 times… I asked Zach pregame to guess how many times MJ did this. He was very in the neighborhood with a guess of 24 times.”
While the Bulls fell to the Kings, LaVine continued proving why he could be one of the biggest difference makers at the NBA trade deadline.
