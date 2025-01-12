Bulls News

Zach LaVine Makes Chicago Bulls History vs Sacramento Kings

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine joined Michael Jordan on a historic list.

Jan 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) scores against the Washington Wizards during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bulls are widely expected to sell at the NBA trade deadline, and the team may currently possess one of the biggest available difference makers. Two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine was widely deemed un-tradable during summer, but is now amid a strong season that could be turning the heads of contenders.

On Sunday, LaVine turned in another strong performance, finishing with 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and five made threes against the Sacramento Kings. 

This performance made Bulls history, as LaVine is now the first Chicago player to tally that line in a game more than once (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead). Michael Jordan and Nikola Vucevic are the only other Bulls players to do it at all.

This is just one way LaVine joined Jordan on a historic Bulls list. With his sixth-straight 30-point game, LaVine is moving up this list that Jordan resides at the top of.

Via Bulls: “Zach with ANOTHER 30-piece today. Six straight 30-point games for Flight 8.”

LaVine is aware he is attempting to chase down a very impressive record.

Via K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports News: “Last game, LaVine became 3rd Bull in franchise history with at least 5 straight 30-point games. He joined DeMar DeRozan, who did it once, and Michael Jordan, who did it 28 times… I asked Zach pregame to guess how many times MJ did this. He was very in the neighborhood with a guess of 24 times.”

While the Bulls fell to the Kings, LaVine continued proving why he could be one of the biggest difference makers at the NBA trade deadline.

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

