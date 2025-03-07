Zach LaVine Reacts to Coby White's 44-Point Game vs Magic
The Chicago Bulls have not been very impressive recently, sitting in tenth place in the Eastern Conference since the New Year, but picked up a huge must-needed win on Thursday night. The Bulls took down the Orlando Magic 125-123 on the road, led by a career night from 25-year-old guard Coby White.
White finished Thursday's game in Orlando with a career-high 44 points on 16-28 shooting from the field and 7-15 from beyond the arc. Following the absurd performance, former Bull and current Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine took to social media to give props to his former teammate.
Via Zach LaVine: "Coby mf White 😤!!"
White is now averaging 18.9 points and 4.5 assists on the season but has elevated his game recently. In his last four outings, White is averaging 29.8 points, capped off by his 44-point outburst on Thursday.
The Bulls drafted White seventh overall in 2019, and LaVine was his teammate in Chicago every year that he's been in the league, up until this season's trade deadline. It is great to see LaVine still showing his support for his former teammate, especially when White has the career night that he just did.
After trading away LaVine, the Bulls have desperately needed White to step up as a scorer, and the young guard answered on Thursday in a huge win over the Magic.
