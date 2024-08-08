Zach LaVine Reacts to Lakers Hiring Former Bulls Coach
An NBA coaching staff includes several key components beyond the head coach. Many assistant and player development coaches receive little recognition, but are among the most important members of an NBA organization.
The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the summer finalizing new head coach JJ Redick's staff, and it was announced on Wednesday that former Chicago Bulls player development coach Ty Abbott would be joining the Lakers in that same role.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, CSE talent agency wrote, "Ty Abbot has officially been named Lead Player Development Coach for the Lakers! Ty was most recently on staff with the Chicago Bulls. Congratulations, Ty!"
Several players that Abbot has worked with in his time an an NBA player development coach have been sharing messages for him, including Bulls star Zach LaVine.
Reposting the announcement from CSE talent agency on his Instagram story, LaVine wrote, "Congratulations to my dawg! More than deserving."
Abbott responded to LaVine's message, writing on his Instagram story, "Appreciate you!"
LaVine has been with the Bulls for seven seasons, and worked alongside Abbott while the new Lakers player development coach was in Chicago. Taking a new opportunity with the Lakers, Abbott will work alongside a completely revamped coaching staff in Los Angeles.
As for LaVine himself, it remains to be seen if a trade is in his near future.
