Zach LaVine Reacts to Making Chicago Bulls History vs Boston Celtics
The Chicago Bulls didn't get the result they wanted this past Friday when they entered the fourth quarter tied with the Boston Celtics but fell 138-129. After showing promise earlier this season, the Bulls move to the bottom of the Central Division with an 8-13 record.
On the bright side, franchise history was made in Chicago on Friday, which doesn't happen often, given Michael Jordan spent 13 years as a member of the Bulls. However, this was for the franchise's lead in all-time made threes, as Zach LaVine was able to pass Kirk Hinrich for the top spot.
Hinrich spent 11 seasons as a member of the Chicago Bulls, establishing himself as one of the top defensive guards who also had a knockdown outside jumper. When asked about passing Hinrich, here's what LaVine had to say:
"Great accomplishment. Whenever you keep climbing up the ladder on certain things, it’s a tribute to your hard work. Kirk is one of the all-time great guys here, a helluva player. So my hat’s off to him.”
Establishing himself as the franchise's leader in threes made is just another cherry on top of a bounceback individual season for LaVine. After an injury-riddled 2023-24 season, LaVine has bounced back with averages of 22.0 points and 4.1 assists with 50.9/42.9/82.3 shooting splits in 18 games.
He'll have a chance to further separate himself from Hinrich on Monday when the Bulls face the Brooklyn Nets.
