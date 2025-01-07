Zach LaVine Reacts to Teammate’s Poster Dunk on Victor Wembanyama
After trailing by as much as 19 points, the Chicago Bulls stormed back to take down the San Antonio Spurs 114-110, moving to 17-19 on the season.
Zach LaVine led the way for Chicago, scoring 35 points with 10 rebounds and 8 assists. The two-time NBA All-Star has now scored 30+ in four of his last five appearances, proving all the doubters wrong after a disappointing 2023-24 season.
Bulls guard Coby White also played a huge role in the comeback, scoring 23 points but his night was highlighted by a monster slam over Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama to ice the game with 15 seconds left.
Via NBA: "COBY WHITE THROW IT DOWN!!!
BULLS ICE THE VICTORY ON THIS EMPHATIC SLAM"
Dunking over the 7-foot-3 French phenom is not an easy task for anyone, especially for the 6-foot-5 Chicago guard. White's slam overshadowed an absurd night from Wembanyama, who had 23 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 blocks.
LaVine was feeling jealous of White's highlight slam after the win, saying how they talked about wanting to attempt a dunk over Wembanyama.
"We had a running joke like, somebody has to try [Wembanyama]," LaVine said. "I was trying to but it didn’t work out. So I’m happy and I’m a little envious because Coby has two dunks on the year. One of them is on Wemby. So, kudos."
LaVine has had plenty of highlight dunks in his career, and two NBA Dunk Contest titles to show for it, but it is understandable to want to posterize the league's best rim protector. White got a once-in-a-career opportunity to dunk on Wemby and made the most of it.
