Zach LaVine's Final Injury Status for Bulls vs Timberwolves
The Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in a game that had all the makings of a very exciting battle. Unfortunately, there are some exciting names that won't be available for the battle.
The Bulls were already down Lonzo Ball as they faced off against a completely healthy Minnesota Timberwolves team. Now, it looks like All-Star guard Zach LaVine will also be out against the Timberwolves.
LaVine was originally listed as doubtful with an adductor strain, but he's since been downgraded to out just an hour before tipoff. Tonight will be the third straight game that LaVine has missed for the Bulls, missing both a game against the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks. The last time that LaVine played was against the Brooklyn Nets on November 1, where he put up 21 points, 2 assists, and 1 rebound on 41.2% shooting from the field.
The Chicago Bulls are in a rough stretch to be missing their best player. It remains to be seen when LaVine is going to return, but his presence is already being felt. The Bulls' next four games include the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers again. Every single one of those games would be difficult even with LaVine playing,.
The Chicago Bulls face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
