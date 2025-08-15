Zach LaVine's Heartfelt Message to Alex Caruso After Big Personal News
Not too long ago, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Nikola Vucevic were all members of a Chicago Bulls team that had a plethora of promise.
Unfortunately, regardless of how good the team was on paper, they never managed to win one playoff series in three seasons together. Even though the team never managed to have a great level of success, the players on that roster still seem to have a great level of love for one another.
This month, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso got married in a moment that brought his teammates both past and present together. Among those who came was Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine.
"Endless love for the Caruso’s! So grateful to be a part of your perfect night 🥹✨," Zach LaVine and his wife said on Instagram.
Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine's Tenure on the Chicago Bulls
In Caruso's three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, he averaged 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals on 45/38/79 shooting from the field. He was one of the top defensive players in the league in two seasons with the team, being on the All-Defensive First Team in 2023 and All-Defensive Second Team in 2024.
While Caruso's stats never popped off the page, his significance on the court should never be downplayed. The perfect illustration of Caruso's importance is the fact that he won an NBA Championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder in his very first season.
Zach LaVine, on the other hand, was the centerpiece of the Bulls. In eight seasons with the team, he averaged 24.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 47/39/83 shooting from the field. He was a two-time All-Star with the team and developed into a proper star during his tenure.
The Chicago Bulls' Future
The Chicago Bulls have an interesting future ahead of them after trading away LaVine, Caruso, DeRozan, and Ball. They're not quite in a full rebuild, but they're essentially a rebuilding team. They found a potential star in Josh Giddey, but they still haven't found a proper contract for him to re-sign. They've also found a fantastic backcourt partner in Coby White.
For years, the team has been rumored to trade two-time All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic, but that hasn't quite happened yet. Based on how this upcoming season turns out for the Chicago Bulls, the 2025-26 NBA season could finally be when that happens.